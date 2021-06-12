Short Interest in Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Rises By 300.0%

Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ZICX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Zicix has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Zicix
