Showcase (SHO) One Day Volume Tops $222,497.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. Showcase has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $222,497.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00160862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00197998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.01168211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,536.89 or 1.00119260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,709,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

