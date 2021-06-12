Shroom.Finance Trading Down 38.4% This Week (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00022053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00788686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.31 or 0.08288300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00086964 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Shroom.Finance Coin Trading

