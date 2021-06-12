Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

SMMNY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,260. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.44.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

