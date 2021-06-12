Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Position Raised by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Sierra Wireless worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $625.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

