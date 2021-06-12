SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.84. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 2,427 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.26.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

