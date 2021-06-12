Signata Market Cap Reaches $2.31 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Signata coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $36,026.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signata has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.34 or 0.00797594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.46 or 0.08363335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00086769 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,182,808 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

