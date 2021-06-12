Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) & Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Head to Head Contrast

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Chemed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Chemed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Signify Health and Chemed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signify Health $610.60 million 8.05 -$14.50 million N/A N/A Chemed $2.08 billion 3.69 $319.47 million $18.08 26.59

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Signify Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Signify Health and Chemed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signify Health 0 3 5 0 2.63 Chemed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Signify Health currently has a consensus price target of $34.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Chemed has a consensus price target of $580.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Chemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chemed is more favorable than Signify Health.

Profitability

This table compares Signify Health and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signify Health N/A N/A N/A Chemed 15.73% 36.43% 22.20%

Summary

Chemed beats Signify Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health. The Episodes of Care Services segment provides services to enhance the healthcare delivery through developing and managing episodic payment programs in partnership with healthcare providers primarily under the Medicare Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and care management services. Its customers include health plans, governments, employers, health systems, and physician groups. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Austin, New York, Norwalk, and Rapid City.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

