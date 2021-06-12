Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in May

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

PHPPY stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724. Signify has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

