Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 194.2% in May

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 194.2% from the May 13th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SXYAY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,036. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXYAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

