Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Silgan worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Silgan by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 41,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Silgan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

