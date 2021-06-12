Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 396.2% in May

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 396.2% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

