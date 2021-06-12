SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

SIL stock opened at C$12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 18.12 and a current ratio of 18.50. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$9.13 and a 1 year high of C$16.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.0400975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

