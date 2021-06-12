Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

AAPL stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.75. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

