Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $227,937.86 and approximately $8.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,853,597 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

