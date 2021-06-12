Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 4.79% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of QQD stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.39.

