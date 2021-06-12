SingularityNET Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $178.25 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.55 or 0.00789085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.67 or 0.08313488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00086964 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

