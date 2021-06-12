SingularityNET Tops 1-Day Volume of $835,578.00 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $164.19 million and $835,578.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.65 or 0.00793524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.08 or 0.08327056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00086782 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

