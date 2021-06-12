SkinCoin Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $142,235.52 and approximately $32,226.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.00792438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.18 or 0.08352578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00086244 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.