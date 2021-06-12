SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of SM Energy worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,377,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 6.15. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

