Small Love Potion Price Down 2.4% This Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $51.89 million and approximately $34.58 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

