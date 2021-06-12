SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $599,964.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.40 or 0.06742004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $585.48 or 0.01630853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00454991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00156994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.42 or 0.00694749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.00450499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00356744 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

