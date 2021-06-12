SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CWYUF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

