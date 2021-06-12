Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stake Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,874 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Snap by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Snap by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,966,959.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,840,229 shares of company stock worth $170,177,772.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of -100.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

