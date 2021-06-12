Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.83.

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock worth $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $238.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

