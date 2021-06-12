Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 245.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,045 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 1.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Snowflake worth $97,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.21.

Shares of SNOW traded down $8.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.60. 7,123,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,518. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

