SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 26,989 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 558,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.22. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

