SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 40,661 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 575.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after acquiring an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

USB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,654,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

