SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,599 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS remained flat at $$203.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,409. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

