SNS Financial Group LLC Has $56.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $56,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.52. 828,624 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

