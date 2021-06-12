SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $221.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

