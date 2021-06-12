SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 201,522 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1,692.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,522 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,061,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 340,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.