SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.26. 728,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,085. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

