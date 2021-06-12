SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.08. 3,274,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

