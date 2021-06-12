SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 5,340 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 1.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.59. 321,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,344. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

