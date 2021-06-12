SNS Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,353,000 after purchasing an additional 226,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

CMI stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,447. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.61 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.