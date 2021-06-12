Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Short Interest Up 275.0% in May

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WDLF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Social Life Network has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About Social Life Network

Social Life Network, Inc, a technology company, licenses Social Life Network Software as a Service (SaaS) Internet platform to residential real estate industry and various sports verticals. Its platform is a cloud-based social network and e-commerce system that could be accessed by a web browser or mobile application that allows end-users to socially connect with one another and their customers to market and advertise their products and services.

