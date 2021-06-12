Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. 645,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,835. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

