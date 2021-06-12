Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 70.8% in May

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the May 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,608. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sodexo has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.96.

SDXAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

