Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,293.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,503.35 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

