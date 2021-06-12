Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Solvay stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057. Solvay has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

