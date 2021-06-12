Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SWN opened at $5.71 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 786,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

