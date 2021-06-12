Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Head-To-Head Survey

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sow Good and Torchlight Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Torchlight Energy Resources -9,971.99% -36.26% -22.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Torchlight Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 32.11 $4.13 million N/A N/A Torchlight Energy Resources $190,000.00 2,390.31 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources beats Sow Good on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

