S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 53.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,205,000 after acquiring an additional 646,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $392.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $398.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

