Spaceswap (MILK2) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spaceswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00166680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00197402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.01120362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,880.86 or 0.99721975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.