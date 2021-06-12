SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 13th total of 79,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Kori Belzer sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $39,987.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 30,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $51,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,057 shares of company stock worth $150,154. 61.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SPAR Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $31.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

