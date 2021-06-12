SparkPoint Market Cap Tops $31.47 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $31.47 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00786876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.55 or 0.08214852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00086228 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,776,158 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

