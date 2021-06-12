SparksPay (SPK) Tops One Day Volume of $6.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $25,069.14 and approximately $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000072 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,078,903 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,507 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

