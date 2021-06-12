Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.18. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 114,866 shares traded.

About Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

