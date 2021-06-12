SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 328,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,252. The stock has a market cap of $752.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

